Light Replacement to Shut Down Northbound Freeway in Wichita Falls on Sunday

If you plan to be on the road in Wichita Falls this Sunday, you need to be alert to a freeway closure. The City of Wichita Falls has a contract with a Massachusetts-based company, Ameresco, to replace all city street lighting with LED lights. All residential streets have been switched over to the new lighting, but now the focus is on other areas, such as the Lloyd Ruby Overpass.

Image: City of Wichita Falls, Texas

TxDOT will close all lanes of the northbound elevated freeway beginning at 8:30am Sunday. The lane closures will last until the work is complete. The contractor estimates the closures will last about five hours. Motorists will be detoured to take the Broad Street exit, continue 8 blocks and then reenter northbound US 287/I-44 at 8th Street.

The southbound lanes will be closed so the crews can replace lights on a future to date that is yet to be determined.