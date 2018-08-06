Littlefield Concealed Carry Holder Stops Carjacking

A man with a gun and a concealed carry permit was able to stop a violent carjacking Thursday afternoon in Littlefield, Texas.

Twenty-five-year-old Ruben Garcia Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault, terroristic threat and resisting arrest in the 900 block of West 4th Street.

According to a police statement, Lopez, armed with a knife, was assaulting a female and trying to take her car. Lopez also assaulted the woman's boyfriend.

A neighbor arrived at his home, saw the attack in progress, and armed himself with his handgun. He approached Lopez and pointed his weapon at him.

Lopez moved away from the car and went across the street. When police arrived, Lopez dropped the knife and attacked an officer. The officer was able to arrest Lopez. There was no mention of injuries in the police statement.