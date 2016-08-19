Local Law Enforcement Agencies, Citizens Team Up to ‘Back The Blue’

Officers and representatives from the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Park Police Department and the Texas DPS will gather this weekend to honor and remember the officers killed in Dallas on July 7.

'Back The Blue' will also give the citizens of Texoma an opportunity to show our local law enforcement officers that they have the support of the public. The event happens this Saturday, August 20, at the Silver Dollar Saloon, located at 1402 Old Iowa Park Road. The event begins at 11 am and will feature an auction, corn hole tournament and more.