Meet Local Veterans Who Have Proudly Served Their Country [PHOTOS]

Submitted by Stacy Gellner

Veterans day is Wednesday, November 11, 2015. As a way to honor our local veterans and their families who sacrifice so much for all of us, we are asking you to share pictures of your friends and family who have served their country.

If you would like to honor a veteran you know and feature them here on our website, submit a photo using the form below!

From all of us here at the station to every veteran, thank you for your service and sacrifice.

Texoma Veterans

Send us a photo of a family member of friend who has served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces to see them featured in the gallery above!
Do you have a family member who is actively deployed? We want to hear your story.

We're going to select several military families from right here in Texoma to receive $500 cash, just in time for the holidays. Click here to nominate your family.

