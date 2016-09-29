Logan’s Roadhouse in Wichita Falls Closed for Good

Rumors had been spreading for a while, but employees showing up to work at Logan's Roadhouse in Wichita Falls this morning were greeted with a surprise.

At the beginning of August, we reported that Logan's Roadhouse was filing for bankruptcy and some under-performing stores could be closing. Many Wichita Falls residents were hoping our location would be one of the ones spared, and according to a report from TRN , it looked like our location was in the clear.

Sadly, it looks like the last meals at Logan's Roadhouse in Wichita Falls were served Wednesday night. Rumors were spreading among employees about the store closing, but many found out when they showed up to work Thursday morning. This means, though, that employees can file for unemployment since they were let go by no fault of their own, like a store closing.

Here is the statement from the Logan's Roadhouse corporate office:

As part of its restructuring process, Logan's Roadhouse has made the difficult decision to close additional restaurants. These closures have materially strengthened the Company's portfolio of restaurants, and are aligned with the restructuring plan. The Company's leadership team and operators in the field are focused on rebuilding the brand and the opportunity to restore Logan's to its roots as an original roadhouse concept. Our local management teams are working to support impacted employees at locations planned for closure. Our objective throughout the restructuring process is to maximize the value of the brand and to build for future success. We will be sharing further information on our plans to revitalize the company in the very near future.