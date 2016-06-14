This gorgeous gesture shows the world stands with the victims of the Orlando shooting.

Thousands of people poured into the streets of London to show on Monday support as the world continues to mourn and officials pursue their investigation . The turnout was staggering and the moment was made all the more touching when the London Gay Men's Choir sang Simon & Garfunkel's classic, "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

The video sprouted up on social media. Take a look at some of the clips, as well as footage of balloons being released in honor of the victims, as well as a silent vigil.

Getty Images

Getty Images