Looks Like Some Winter Weather is in Store for North Texas

The National Weather Service in Norman is calling for a mix of rain and snow in the Wichita Falls and Lawton areas over the next few days.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Friday night starting at 9 pm, but temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the weekend and we shouldn’t see any precipitation in the area until Sunday night - most likely after midnight.

There’s a 60% chance of rain that could possibly turn into snow in the overnight.

A high of 40 degrees is forecast for Monday, with a low of 26.

