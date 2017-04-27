Perfectly-Timed Renegade Loose Tire Stuns People in Meeting

Don't you just hate when this happens?

Video of a tire rolling wildly down a street in Turkey before crashing into a meeting in a business has popped up on Twitter.

It's pretty funny that this tire went on a ride of its own, but we can't help but wonder if this clip is on the level. Yes, doctored videos are a thing on the Internet (we know, we know -- we were surprised when we found out, too) and the way the clip plays out makes it look like this was all too perfect. You need a lot of things to unfold at just the precise moment for this to end the way it does and, quite frankly, we're a little skeptical.

Of course, sets of wheels doing their own thing is a little bit of a trend these days. Remember the truck that dragged a sedan ? Or the kid who slammed his bike into a wall because he was too focused on looking at a racy bus ad?