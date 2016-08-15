Louisiana Asks For Help From Texas Blood Donors

The Texas Blood Institute has announced a blood drive to assist neighboring state Louisiana during their recent flooding.

TBI Vice President of Western Division Operations Daren Coates issued a press release Monday saying that Louisiana blood banks have not been able to operate for the last four days and have asked for TBI's help in providing for their local patients and hospitals.

To assist Louisiana in their time of need, TBI is arranging drives this week in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas. They are asking for eligible donors at least 16-years-old to donate. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; all others must weigh at least 110 pounds. According to the press release,

This week our bloodmobile will be at Union Square Credit Union at 1401 Holliday Tuesday, August 16th from 8:30-2:30. Thursday, August 18th we will be at the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls from 11:30-4:30 and at the Vernon campus from 10am-4:30pm. Friday, August 19th our bloodmobile will be at Patterson Auto Group from 1-5. Donors can also come to the Texas Blood Institute donor center located at 3709 Gregory St., Ste 109, Wichita Falls, 76308.