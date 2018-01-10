A teacher in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana was arrested after questioning a vote to raise the pay of the parish superintendent of schools. Deyshia Hargrave, a teacher in Kaplan, was arrested by a city marshal working security as a ‘resource officer’ for the school district.

The marshal called for a patrol unit from the Abbeville Police Department to transport Hargrave to jail. The board president, Anthony Fontana, justified Hargrave’s removal from the meeting on the basis she was speaking out of order and refusing to sit down when ordered to do so by the marshal.