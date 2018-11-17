Lubbock Police Make Arrest in Zoe Campos Case

Lubbock Police on Friday made an arrest in a five-year old cold case.

Zoe Campos was 18 years old when she went missing in Lubbock on November 17, 2013.

Friday evening, there was a major break in the case as KAMC News reported that LPD had converged on a house on 70th Street . According to Police Chief Greg Stevens, they found human remains at the residence.

While Chief Stevens went on to say it will take time to confirm the identity of the remains, police have gone ahead and charged 25-year-old Carlos Andrew Rodriquez with murder.

Rodriquez was already in custody at the Lubbock County Jail after being convicted of stalking charges last year. He was sentenced to four in years in prison and was awaiting transfer to a state prison. Instead, Rodriquez remains in Lubbock and he is now awaiting trial on the murder charge.