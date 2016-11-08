Mac Thornberry Reelected For 12th Consecutive Term
Mac Thornberry has officially been reelected as U.S. Representative District 13 for his 12th consecutive term.
As of 9:30 p.m, Thornberry has secured over 90% of the vote with over 50% of precincts reporting. Thornberry will not lose this race and will continue to hold his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Congressman Thornberry released a statement upon being reelected:
"It is an honor to represent the people of the 13th District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives," Thornberry said in a statement. "I appreciate the support and trust the voters have placed in me, and I will do all I can to give them and our country my best."
Thornberry has represented the Texas panhandle and parts of North Texas since 1994.