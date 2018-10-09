“I have one goal, and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery.” That’s Chicago defense attorney Kathleen Zellner in the first trailer for Making a Murderer Part 2 , who’s set out to prove the innocence of the man accused and convicted of killing Teresa Halbach.

Three years ago we all become obsessed with the Netflix docu-crime series, one that arrived on the heels of Serial and helped spur the true crime obsession that’s since taken over pop culture. The first season – if you haven’t watched it yet, get on that! – followed Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18 years in prison for a crime he was then exonerated of. Then after two years of freedom, Avery found himself back under investigation for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. The story isn’t over yet, and in Season 2 filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to dive deeper into the criminal justice system.

The new 10-episode season will follow Zellner as she attempts to prove Avery was wrongly convicted (for the second time). Ricciardi and Demos also get “exclusive” access with both Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey as both men’s legal teams attempt to overturn their convictions. The season aims to provide “an in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.”

Clear your calendar to speed through the new episodes when Making a Murderer Part 2 hits Netflix on October 19.