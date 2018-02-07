Man, 22, Dead, Father Injured in East Texas Lightning Strike

KOUNTZE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an East Texas man has died and his father was injured during an apparent lightning strike as the two were fixing a cattle fence.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says the deadly incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the community of Honey Island, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Sheriff Mark Davis says emergency personnel found 22-year-old Sebastian Ramos of Honey Island was unresponsive. Davis says Ramos was pronounced dead at a Beaumont hospital.

The sheriff says the man's 57-year-old father was transported via private vehicle to the hospital for treatment of burns.

Further details on the father's injuries weren't immediately available. A message left with CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital was not immediately returned Wednesday.