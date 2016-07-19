A resident of Palmview, Texas has been arrested after issuing a verbal threat on social media to Pokemon Go users.

UPROXX reports Nathan Garcia Cerda took to Facebook Friday, July 15 to warn the masses participating in the latest Pokemon craze:

“Warning…All u Pokemon Go people tomorrow me and some friends are taking out our modified paintball guns and we gonna Purge. And I know you stupid people are walking all over the place looking at the phone trying to find these Pokemon. Tomorrow we are going to be everywhere so be aware of your surroundings.”

Cerda's threat was reported to authorities and a felony warrant for a terroristic threat was obtained.

Cerda, who is also a registered sex offender, was arrested at his home the following day by the Harlingen Police Department in a sting involving multiple law enforcement entities.

He is currently awaiting magistration by a judge.