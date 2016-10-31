Tech-Lovin’ Man Changes Name to ‘iPhone 7′ to Get Free Phone

Will his son be called iPhone 8?

A man in the Ukraine formerly known as Olexander Turin has changed his name to iPhone 7 -- or iPhone Sim in that part of the world -- as part of a promotion run by a store promising a free iPhone 7 to the first five customers who changed their name to the new product.

Mr. Sim, 20, may have been onto something. The name change only cost $2, while the phone fetches an astounding $850. And he may end up having the last laugh because he says he may one day change his name back once he has kids, which should answer that whole iPhone 8 question.

His sister was taken aback by her brother's action, but said, "Each person in this world is looking for a way to express himself. Why not to do that in this way?"