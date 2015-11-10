A real-life Spider-Man recently paid a visit to the Eiffel Tower.

British daredevil James Kingston , 25, climbed the popular landmark without using a safety harness or ropes to help guide him.

The video capturing his journey is stunning in both its gumption and breadth.

Kingston began his ascent on the outside of the structure at one o'clock in the morning and managed to avoid cameras and security personnel after making it all the way to the top.

It was clear we'd been spotted so we legged it down a few stories & found a couple of holes inside the framework that we had no choice but to hide in. Hours went by with security going up & down with torches & they even turned on all of the towers lights during their search."

Eventually, he and his partner were arrested.

Kingston says he can check climbing the tower off his list of goals and that he's motivated by plain o'l fear. "I used to be completely terrified of heights, but the more you do something, the easier it gets. It’s simple human nature," he said.

We'll just have to take his word for it.