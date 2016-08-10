Who Was the Man Caught Climbing Trump Tower?

A man made national headlines Wednesday when he used suction cups to climb the outside of Trump Tower in New York City.

As of this writing, the man in question is identified as Steve from Virginia. He's reportedly a Donald Trump supporter who made a video for the Republican presidential nominee in which he refers to himself as "an independent researcher."

Authorities managed to corral the suspect around 6:30 p.m. local time after police and firefighters had arrived on the scene. They don't believe he was armed and they don't think he had any intention of harming Trump, who was not in New York at the time.