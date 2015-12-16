Man Crushed by Imperial Walker in Downtown Wichita Falls [VIDEOS]

Echo Station 3-T8, we've spotted imperial walkers in downtown Wichita Falls near the Iron Horse Pub.

It's the week of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and the movie is invading everywhere. Even right here in Wichita Falls.

Yesterday, we were shooting some video in downtown Wichita Falls when all of a sudden, an Imperial Walker strolls through town. Unfortunately, this poor guy couldn't get out of the way and was crushed. Remember him for the man he was and not the decaying body ground into the cement at the Wichita Falls Farmer's Market.

Not even I was safe from the 'Star Wars' madness happening in Wichita Falls.

I took a break yesterday for a drink of water and BB-8 came and shocked me like freaking Pikachu. What the hell, man. I thought you were one of the good guys! What do I look like, a scruffy nerfherder?

Then we heard some strange voices later in the day. It was the voice of that guy that got crushed downtown. He reappeared like Obi-Wan on the roof of our studios.

He was telling us a battle was coming and he wasn't kidding. The Millennium Falcon came in and shot down some TIE Fighters right above our studios at the corner of Kemp and Kell. Thanks for looking out Han and Chewie.

Hopefully these occurrences don't keep happening. I want to live to see the new movie.