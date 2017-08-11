Man Dies After Collision Between Motorcycle, Car in Wichita Falls

A man has died following a collision on Old Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway.

Wichita Falls Police say that at around 4:15 pm, a white male was westbound on Old Iowa Park Road on a motorcycle when he struck a car that was eastbound on Old Iowa Park Road, attempting to turn onto the Central Freeway service road.

The man was transported to United Regional, where he later died. His identity has not been released. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.