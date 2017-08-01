Man Facing Felony Charges After Early Morning Chase, Crash

Wichita County Deputies attempted to stop a man on a motorcycle at around 2 am Tuesday morning.The man fled from deputies on Seymour Highway, at times reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

The man lost control of the bike and crashed near the intersection of Fairway and Seymour Highway. KAUZ reports the man was transported to United Regional in critical condition. His identity is not yet known.

He is facing felony charges of evading arrest/detention.