Man Gets 45 Years for Role in 2016 Torture Death in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man convicted for his role in a 2016 slaying in which the victim was splashed with bleach must serve 45 years in prison in an attack prosecutors say was over a woman.

The Dallas Morning News reports 40-year-old Ricky Moreno was sentenced Tuesday. Moreno was convicted aggravated kidnapping in the death of 28-year-old Jonathan Paul Gutierrez, who was beaten and had bleach poured on his face.

Prosecutors allege Martin Armijo Jr. arranged and participated in the torture slaying. Armijo faces trial on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault family violence.