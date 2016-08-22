Man Loses Arm After Early-Morning Motorcycle Wreck in Wichita Falls

A Texoma man remains in fair condition after losing control of his motorcycle early Friday morning, resulting in the loss of his right arm.

Matthew Hill was reportedly riding with a passenger, Rachael Kair, near Burkburnett Road and Pleasant View Drive at 2 a.m. Friday morning when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a concrete barricade.

A witness who was riding next to Hill at the time said that Hill may have hit a bump in the road which caused him to lose control. Both Hill and Kair were thrown from the motorcycle, and Hill's right arm was severed just below the shoulder when he hit the barricade.