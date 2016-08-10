Have you heard the one about the horse that walked into a Texas Taco Bell? It's no joke.

Apparently, 19-year-old Lathan Crump and his horse Hollywood worked up quite the appetite after competing in the tie-down calf roping event at the rodeo in Commerce, Tex. on Saturday (8/6).

Lathan originally posted the video to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, "Well ole Hollywood was a lil hungry after the rodeo so I rode him in to grab a bite."

Lathan says he just thought it might be funny to see a horse in a Taco Bell and with a little encouragement from his friends, we all get to see just how funny it really is.

Lathan breaks and trains horses and has had Hollywood, a beautiful American Quarter Horse, since he was a colt. He told Fox 4 they never go anywhere or do anything without each other, which is quite obvious.

"It's just kind of an everyday thing for us to do stuff like that," Lathan said. "It's not really a big deal but I guess everybody else don't ever see nothing like that." He's right, it's not every day you see a horse come trotting through the door at Taco Bell, not even in Texas.

Everybody got a good laugh over it, and no customers at the Taco Bell nor the management complained about Hollywood's brief visit to the fast food restaurant, so police will not take any action.