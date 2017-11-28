Desperate Man Robs Gas Station With…Hand Lotion?

Louisville Metro Corrections

What in the name of Neutrogena is going on here?

Police in Louisville, Ky. have arrested William Walls for holding up a gas station with a tube of hand lotion last week.

Walls walked into the store and claimed he had a gun in his shirt which he pointed at a worker before demanding the employee fork over cash.

The employee did as he was told and Walls escaped. During his getaway, he dropped a bag that contained the alleged gun, except the weapon was not a weapon at all -- unless, of course, the victim is dry skin. It turns out Walls had used hand lotion as his pretend gun.

A witness to the crime happened to Walls and tipped off cops. When confronted, he copped to the hand hair-brained scheme. And while he's staring at the prospect of jail time, he should at least look on the bright side: he'll probably have the smoothest hands in cell block B.

GuySpeed Source: Desperate Man Robs Gas Station With…Hand Lotion?
Filed Under: stupid criminals
Categories: Crime, Videos, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top