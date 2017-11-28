Desperate Man Robs Gas Station With…Hand Lotion?

What in the name of Neutrogena is going on here?

Police in Louisville, Ky. have arrested William Walls for holding up a gas station with a tube of hand lotion last week.

Walls walked into the store and claimed he had a gun in his shirt which he pointed at a worker before demanding the employee fork over cash.

The employee did as he was told and Walls escaped. During his getaway, he dropped a bag that contained the alleged gun, except the weapon was not a weapon at all -- unless, of course, the victim is dry skin. It turns out Walls had used hand lotion as his pretend gun.