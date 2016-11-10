Man Shot After Exposing Himself in Texas Dentist Office
A Houston man is recovering in the hospital from a gunshot after exposing himself at a dentist office.
The Dallas CBS affiliate reports that the unnamed suspect entered a dentist's office near Hobby Airport in Houston and began exposing himself to everyone inside. Witnesses report that the man appeared to be on drugs. The man then chased the dentist and his staff into the parking lot. The suspect rushed at the dentist, who was armed, and was shot in the stomach.
The suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital for emergency surgery and is currently recovering.