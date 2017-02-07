Man Suspected in Nail Attacks Against Media and Police Arrested in Wichita Falls

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a series of attacks on the media and police. On Saturday (Feb 4), 53-year-old Lee Allen Miller of Iowa Park was arrested while in the act of committing another such attack.

A Wichita County Deputy had Miller under surveillance and saw Miller dump roofing nails into the driveway of KFDX TV on Seymour Highway. Deputies found a cup filled with roofing nails inside the truck Miller was driving. Miller had reportedly used two or three different vehicles during the attack which are registered to his father.

Miller is accused of dumping nails in the driveways or parking lots of KFDX, KAUZ, Times Record News, Iowa Park Police Department, Wichita County Jail Annex and Iowa Park Public Works Building.

Police believe these attacks are in retaliation for Miller having been charged with breaking into the Iowa Park Animal Reclaim Center in 2015 and taking 24 dogs that had been confiscated from him. Officials said Miller had neglected more than 30 dogs in his possession.

The dogs taken from the animal reclaim were later found on the property of Midway School in Clay County where Miller taught history. Miller was not in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday evening.