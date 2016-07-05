Hunt Is on for Man Who Threw Dog Off a Roof

A video of a man who tossed a dog from a roof has people trying to track down the perpetrator.

The incident happened in the Indian city of Chennai. The clip, which has been shared on Facebook and Twitter, is made even worse because it's in slow motion, making a cruel act appear even more cold-hearted. You can also hear the dog whimpering after landing. It's unclear if the dog was tossed for any other reason other than just a cheap thrill.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT!

The dog has since been found alive and is receiving medical treatment.

The man in the video has been identified as a medical student named Guatam S. He remains at large, as does the person who shot the video.

One group is offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who provides a tip that can help lead to Guatam's capture. Police plan to follow up on the matter by visiting Guatam's school to see if anything can be done.