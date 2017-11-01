Man Arrested for Drinking After Getting Trapped in Beer Cooler

He's gone from one cooler to another.

Police have arrested a Marshfield, Wisc. man for enjoying several drinks after he got locked inside a convenience store cooler overnight last week.

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, walked into the Marshfield Kwik Trip shortly before midnight and automatically became a prisoner in the cooler when the clock hit the bewitching hour, so he decided to make the best of a bad situation and enjoy some of the fine adult beverages his surroundings offered him.

"The subject found himself locked in the beer cooler, knew that Kwik Trip would not sell him any beer, so he decided to remain in the beer cooler," said Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza. "A customer came by the beer cooler at about 6 a.m. and saw him inside."

Van Ert, who's been charged with retail theft, reportedly helped himself to an 18-ounce bottle of Icehouse Beer and three cans of Four Loko. He also fell over a stack of Busch Light Cans, so let's just assume he had himself a heckuva night, huh?