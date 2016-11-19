Man Without Shirt Braves Frigid Cold to Save Dog That Fell Through Ice

It's not hard to explain how this guy managed to remain so cool under pressure. Not wearing a shirt in the wintry weather will do that.

Check out the moxie of this fella in Russia, who, for unknown reasons, is not wearing a shirt and still manages to save a dog trapped in a hole in the ice in a pond.

This guy must have ice water in his veins -- not to mention his pockets -- right?

This, of course, took place in Russia, where college students probably consider weather like this to ideal for Spring Break.

The cold weather and lack of a top were just two issues facing the man, who also had to overcome getting bitten by the pooch (you can see that around the 55-second mark). Kudos to him for not letting that preclude him and continuing his rescue efforts. The man got medical attention for the bite while the dog went back home.

