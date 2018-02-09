The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the site where a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival outdoor country music concert, resulting in 58 deaths, will rename several floors of the guest tower.

According to a spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, floors 31, 32, 33 and 34 of the hotel will be renumbered 56, 57, 58 and 59.

The tower, which is 43 stories tall, had already used an unconventional floor-numbering system before the shooting, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Elevators showed stops at floors 1 through 34 and 60 through 63. There was no 40 through 59.

Part of the reason for that: Floors 35 through 39 are managed by the Four Seasons hotel and have a separate elevator. The Mandalay Bay elevators will now indicate floors 1 through 30 and 56 through 63. The Four Seasons will keep its floor numbers 35 through 39.

The shooter used a suite on the 32nd floor to execute the massacre on Oct. 1. That floor where the shooter’s suite is located is still closed, the company said. There is discussion whether the Mandalay Bay will change its name altogether in the wake of the disaster, but no word is available on that yet.