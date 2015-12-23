It’s an annual tradition that has legions of fans all around the world. Starting December 24th at 12 noon, it’s the annual broadcast of Mannheim Steamroller’s ‘An American Christmas’. Its 12 hours of the best Christmas music ever produced, including, of course, some of the very best Mannheim versions.

Hosted by Mannheim co-founder Chip Davis, Christmas stories, facts and tales are all a part of this annual broadcast. Mannheim Steamroller was founded in 1974 and has sold over 40 million albums to date, more than 28 million of them in the Christmas music genre.

The broadcast of ‘An American Christmas’ can be heard on News Talk 1290 from 12 noon to midnight and again from 6 am to 6 pm on Christmas Day. You can also listen live and on your Android, iPhone, iPod or iPad with the Radio Pup Mobile App .

This year’s program is sponsored locally by BJD Engraving, The Deli Planet, William Waddle and Back By Design. Here's a scene from the Mannheim DVD Live, with Chip's daughter performing an amazing version of 'Greensleeves'. Merry Christmas to one and all!