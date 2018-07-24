Maplewood Project Finished, Lanes Set to Reopen

TxDOT has announced that the northbound lanes of Maplewood Avenue should be open to traffic several weeks ahead of schedule.

All that remains to be done is some minor clean up and striping work. These may pose only minor inconveniences to motorists as those tasks take place over the coming days.

TxDOT Engineer, Mike Beaver PE, is pleased with the progress of the contractor and notes that financial incentives in the contract help move this along quicker than expected.

The old culverts were replaced because of two reasons: age and width. TxDOT installed new sidewalks in this project as well. This work was paid for with federal funding that pays for bridge replacements on city and county roads.