Marine’s Hat Battle With DMV Ends With Hard-Earned Victory

This veteran keeps on fighting.

California resident Alex Morales wore a USMC hat in his driver's license photo after a back-and-forth with the DMV.

His wife, Henrietta, recounted the incident on Facebook. It quickly picked up steam and has been shared more than 300,000 times. It was posted before the holidays, though, so if you missed it, check it out now:

The issue of headwear in driver's license photos is somewhat complicated. There may not be a better example than the woman who made headlines after she won the right to wear a colander , claiming she was a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.