Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo Coming to Lake Arrowhead June 2nd

It’ll soon be time to slather on some sunscreen, grab a floppy hat and bait a hook because the 24th annual Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo is coming up on Saturday, June 2nd.

This annual event at Lake Arrowhead State Park is open to kids and adults, with categories and prizes for each. The Adult Fish runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the Kid Fish runs from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

There is a $2.00 registration fee for adults and you must be registered before you begin fishing. Adults can assist the kids, but the kids do need to reel in the fish themselves.

Fishing licenses are not required, and some poles and tackle will be available at the State Park.

To take part in this year’s Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo, just follow 1954 into Lake Arrowhead State Park and register at the Group Dining Hall on Park Road 63.