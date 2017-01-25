Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Television icon Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80, according to a report from ABC .

"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement. "A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."

An earlier report from TMZ claimed Moore was in "grave condition in a Connecticut hospital."

Sources told the site the actress -- whose condition had reportedly deteriorated significantly -- had been on a respirator for more than a week, and family members had gathered at the hospital to say their goodbyes.

Moore — who’s perhaps best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show , as well as films like the Academy Award-winning Ordinary People -- was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes back in 1966 when she was 33 years old. Complications from the disease left her nearly blind, according to a 2014 report from Page Six .