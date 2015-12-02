UPDATE 8:50 a.m. EST : According to the Los Angeles Times , 14 people were killed and 17 were wounded. Authorities killed two suspects, Syed Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 27. Farook worked for the San Bernardino County health department for five years. The couple had a six-month-old child.

Their motive is not known. NPR reports "After initial concerns that there could have been a third shooter, police are now confident there were only two."

The shootings reportedly took place after Farook stormed out of a holiday party at the facility in a rage. He came back with Malik and, according to NPR, "Both were dressed in tactical gear and carrying .223-caliber assault rifles, semiautomatic handguns and explosive devices."

UPDATE 5 p.m. EST: KTLA reports that 14 people were killed and 14 wounded, possibly more, according to San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan.

Police are searching for a black SUV that fled the scene after the shooting, though it is unclear if that vehicle was carrying the suspects or witnesses fleeing.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. EST: Multiple victims have been taken to a Loma Linda University Medical Center, with more expected.

"There are multiple casualties, including fatalities," Sgt. Vicki Cervantes, a police spokesperson, told the San Bernardino Sun.

The shooting suspects may have been wearing ski masks and military-style vests, according to witnesses.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. EST: The Los Angeles Times reports that Sgt. Cervantes "told reporters at the scene up to three shooters were reported inside the Inland Regional Center." Their precise whereabouts are uncertain.

The shooters were heavily armed and possibly wearing body armor. A SWAT team is now going door-to-door to try to clear the building.

The original post begins here:

Early reports indicate that a shooter or shooters may have opened fire in San Bernardino, California, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, possibly injuring or killing up to 20 people. Police say they are looking for one to three suspects.

ABC is reporting that the shooting occurred at "the Inland Regional Center, a nonprofit that works with individuals with developmental disabilities, at 1365 S. Waterman Avenue ."

News station KTLA in Los Angeles has a livestream up and running.

This post will be updated as further information comes in.