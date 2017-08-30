Massive Flood Waters Cut Off Southeast Texas From Rescuers

The remnants of Harvey which were responsible for the historic rainfall amounts across the Houston area has now unleashed mind-boggling rainfall totals across Southeast Texas.

In the past 48 hours, up to 35+ cumulative inches of rain have fallen across Beaumont, Port Arthur, and numerous other locations across the Golden Triangle area and northward towards Liberty, Jasper, and Newton Counties. This has resulted in numerous rescue operations and evacuations in that area. Many good Samaritans have tried to make their way down to this region only to be turned away because the roads leading to those most needing help are impassable.

Roger Martin and Kevin Johnson from Lufkin have been helping those affected in the Houston area for the past several days, but were not able to make their final destination when they tried to make their way near Beaumont this morning. They were able to drop off their supply of goods to a church in Kountze that will be distributing those to folks in need. (They shared these pictures with us)