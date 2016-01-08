So often, we hear negative stories about students and teachers. Well, here's one that should restore your faith in the system.

Details of this video, from 2012, are as slim as the number one, but you'll quickly pick up the gist. The students in this woman's class got together to raise enough money to buy her a calculator. It's a sweet gesture that brought her to tears.

And we'd like to think that several students walk up to her desk to drop off cards, but, hey, for all we know they could be homework assignments, so we won't rush to judgment.