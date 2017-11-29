NBC News has fired longtime TODAY host Matt Lauer after it received a detailed report accusing Lauer of "inappropriate sexual misconduct" in the workplace. Moreover, NBC says it has "reason to believe" the incident was not an isolated one.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack issued a memo to company employees this morning (November 29) that noted Lauer's alleged actions signaled a "clear violation of our company's standards."

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack said in the note.

Lack added that the accusation is the first officially filed against Lauer, but added there could be more to come.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb began this morning's TODAY broadcast with news of Lauer's firing, and said they were still trying to make sense of the report. A shaken Guthrie said: "As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this."

"I will tell you right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists," she added. "I'm sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come. And we promise we will share that with you."

Lauer took over as TODAY anchor in 1997.