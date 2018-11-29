It’s Official: Matt Wells Is Texas Tech Football’s New Head Coach

UPDATE 10:20 p.m., November 29, 2018

Texas Tech Athletic Director held a media availability just after 9 p.m. on Thursday night. Hocutt confirmed that Matt Wells will sign a six-year contract to become the new head coach for Red Raider Football.

Hocutt also confirmed that Wells will bring offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him from Utah State.

In addition, Texas Tech Athletics will increase the amount of money available to Wells to hire assistant coaches and support staff. Wells, Yost and Patterson, along with their families, will fly to Lubbock Friday morning and then meet with players and staff at 5 p.m..

An official introductory press conference for Wells will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

UPDATE: 8:25 p.m., November 29, 2018

Texas Tech Football has confirmed that Matt Wells will be taking over as the Red Raiders head coach in 2019.

UPDATE: 7:20 p.m., November 29, 2018

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Wells will bring at least two of his assistant coaches from Utah State to Texas Tech. They are offensive coordinator David Yost, and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson.

Original Story

Thursday evening, KAMC News and other outlets reported that Hocutt had hired Matt Wells from Utah State.

Wells will become the 16th head coach in Texas Tech Football history. In six seasons as the head coach at Utah State, Wells compiled a 44-34 record , with four bowl berths and another one pending.

No word on the status of assistant coaches for Wells, nor on how Texas Tech players are receiving the news of the hire. KAMC News also reports Hocutt is holding a meeting with the football team on Thursday evening to discuss the hiring of Wells.

Texas Tech finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record and will not go to a bowl game for the second time over the past three seasons.

