Rep. Maxine Waters, the nearly 80 year-old career politician from California's 43rd Congressional district, is clearly out of her mind. "Gasoline Maxine", as she's been dubbed, thought it was a good idea to use the eulogy of late comedian Dick Gregory to bash President Trump, continue her cackling over impeachment and engage in some good old fashioned Democratic party endorsed race-baiting. Her claims are at best absurd. In all fairness, she's not the only one who used the moment of a man's final earthly farewell to attack the President and spew some hatred. Louis Farrakhan , the leader of the Nation of Islam, was also on hand to vomit some of his own special brand of nonsense. Gregory was a comedian and a civil rights activist who was quite vocal, but I can't imagine that this is what he had in mind for his farewell party.