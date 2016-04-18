A McDonald’s Is About to Unleash All-You-Can-Eat Fries

McDonald's is firing a new shot in the fast food burger wars.

A new Mickey D's that's opening in St. Joseph, Mo. will offer customers all-you-can-eat french fries .

Dubbed the "McDonald's of the Future," the restaurant will be a far cry from what you expect from the iconic franchise. There will also be couches, kiosks where customers place their orders, personalized food orders, private party room, modern play area for children, tabletop video games and servers who bring the food out of the tables. It's almost like this McDonald's isn't even a McDonald's at all.

"Today’s customers seek a comfortable and inviting atmosphere," Chris Habiger, the franchise owner said. So we’re committed to providing a modern look and feel to this restaurant."

The McDonald's is expected to open in July. There's no word whether other restaurants will follow suit with the all-you-can-eat fries should this experiment prove successful.