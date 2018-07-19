McDonald’s is Giving Away Free French Fries Every Friday for the Rest of the Year

If you can't get enough of the salty golden goodness of the McDonald's french fries, you'll be excited to hear about how you can get them for free for the rest of 2018.

Every Friday for the rest of the year, McDonald's will be giving away free medium-sized orders of french fries.

The catch is you have to have the McDonald's app on your phone and make at least a $1 purchase to get the free fries deal. So, buy any size drink, a cheeseburger, or anything else on the menu and -- boom -- free fries! There are also quite a few other deals you can only get with the app (earlier this week I got a quarter pounder for $1), so if you're a fan of Mickey D's, downloading their app is well worth it.