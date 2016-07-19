The first day of the Republican National Convention ended with an unexpected controversy.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania, delivered a speech that sounded extraordinarily similar to the one given by first lady Michelle Obama back in 2008 at the Democratic National Convention when her husband was seeking his first term in the office.

Several passages appear to be the same.

"To think that she would do something like that knowing how scrutinized her speech was going to be last night is just really absurd," Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort told CNN .

If you'd rather not watch the entire speech by Trump, you can watch the portion below. The allegedly stolen parts begin around the 2:00 mark. That video is followed by Obama's 2008 speech.