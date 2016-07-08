What We Know About Dallas Shooting Suspect Micah Xavier Johnson

The man who opened fire on Dallas police during a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday night has been identified as 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson.

Johnson's identity was first released to the Associated Press by an unnamed Texas law enforcement official.

ABC reports that Dallas Police Department Chief David Brown framed Johnson's attack as "well planned, well-thought-out evil tragedy." Five Dallas police officers were killed in the ambush-style attack , which included the use of elevated sniping positions. Six more officers were wounded.

During the negotiations with police, Johnson reportedly said he wanted to kill white people.

"He wanted to kill officers, and he expressed killing white people. He expressed killing white officers. He expressed anger for Black Lives Matter," Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters during a Friday morning news conference. "None of that makes sense. None of that is a legitimate reason to do harm to anyone."

Johnson was killed after an hours-long standoff with Dallas police officers when a bomb was placed onto a robot and detonated near where the suspect was holed up.

Three others suspects are in police custody.