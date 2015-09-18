Two San Antonio area football players from John Jay High School are facing criminal charges. But Michael Moreno and Victor Rojas told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that they wish they could take what happened back.

The Texas teenagers were suspended from their football team and school after blindsiding a referee during a game.

Video of the incident drew national attention after the footage showed the boys going out of their way to hit referee Robert Watts, whose back was to the players at the time.

The teens, playing for John Jay High School in the San Antonio area, say they were just following orders from Assistant Coach Mack Breed.

“You put your trust into this grown-up, this guardian, your coach, who’s been there for me. ... I trust him. I did what I was told,” Moreno said.

