One of the Midwestern State University departments in definite need of an upgrade was Mass Communication and the day is finally here.

I actually attended MSU and my major was Mass Communication. I spent a lot of my time in the Fain Fine Arts Building. I'm not saying the building was terrible, but some aspects of it really need some upgrades. Classrooms especially. The one to the left of all the professor's offices, which 50% of our classes were in, was way too cramped. You will never be able to convince me that was not supposed to be a storage closet.

The Mass Communication department is set to open a brand new facility this month. The big grand opening is September 28 at 10:00 a.m. If you're an MSU alumn, feel free to stop by for the big event. You need to RSVP by September 22 so you can take a tour and be apart of the reception afterward. To RSVP call 940-397-4243.

The new building is located at Teepee Drive and Nocona Trail on the east side of the Fain Fine Arts building.

Sadly I can't go since I'm on air at that time. I will check this place out when I have some free time. Hopefully the classrooms are much bigger than before.