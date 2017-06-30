Midwestern State University Named One of the Top Universities in Texas

Located midway between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth, Midwestern State University is an affordable Texas college with a priceless location. Obviously MSU’s proximity to major metropolitan areas makes it perfect for those trying to secure internships, but that’s not all you’ll get. Start with more than 65 majors and minors, add to it special initiatives like the Intensive English Language Institute and the Air Force ROTC program, and throw in nearly 100 student organizations, and you’ve got yourself a clear recipe for success. And with a modest 62% acceptance rate and an average 20-year ROI of $300k+, MSU is a place where a large group of students can earn equally large benefits.

Net Price: $10,172/yr

Score: 122.65