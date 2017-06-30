Midwestern State University Named One of the Top Universities in Texas
Taking several factors into consideration, such as the financial side of the college equation, MSU placed very well on a recent list of best universities in the state.
Focus Report published their list of the top 30 universities in Texas, ranking major universities in the state with certain criteria, such as yearly tuition, via a points system. In something that is sure to make people in Wichita Falls happy, MSU not only made the list, but made the Top 10! Focus Report said about MSU,
Located midway between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth, Midwestern State University is an affordable Texas college with a priceless location. Obviously MSU’s proximity to major metropolitan areas makes it perfect for those trying to secure internships, but that’s not all you’ll get. Start with more than 65 majors and minors, add to it special initiatives like the Intensive English Language Institute and the Air Force ROTC program, and throw in nearly 100 student organizations, and you’ve got yourself a clear recipe for success. And with a modest 62% acceptance rate and an average 20-year ROI of $300k+, MSU is a place where a large group of students can earn equally large benefits.
Net Price: $10,172/yr
Score: 122.65
The complete Top 30 list...
30. Texas A&M University Texarkana
29. Stephen F. Austin State University
28. University of Texas Arlington
27. Texas Woman's University
26. St. Mary's University
25. Baylor University
24. Dallas Christian College
23. Austin College
22. Texas State University
21. University of Texas Pan American
20. Southwestern University
19. Sam Houston State University
18. Houston Baptist University
17. Texas A&M University College Station
16. Dallas Baptist University
15. Tarleton State University
14. Texas Christian University
13. LeTourneau University
12. University of North Texas
11. Texas Tech University
10. University of Houston
9. Midwestern State University
8. Southern Methodist University
7. Trinity University
6. Texas A&M International University
5. Texas A&M University Commerce
4. Prairie View A&M University
3. University of Texas Dallas
2. Rice University
1. University of Texas Austin