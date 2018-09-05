Midwestern State University Opens Free Food Pantry for Students

Sometimes my alma mater makes me really proud of the things they do.

Midwestern State University has some good karma coming their way after a new food initiative was announced this afternoon. Mustangs Pantry will be open to all students from 5p-7p on Wednesdays throughout the year. Students can find non-perishable goods such as canned soups, meats, pasta, vegetables, and fruits, as well as boxed and refrigerated selections.

Students will just have to show a valid Midwestern State ID and they can take some items with them free of charge. Sadly, I know some students that their college tuition really put a strain on their wallets. Sometimes they may have had to skip a meal during the day. I am so happy to report that hopefully, no student goes hungry again at MSU.

The Mustangs Pantry is made possible through the collective efforts of the Clark Student Center, Dining Services, and the Student Government Association. I would like to personally thank anyone that helped out with this amazing idea.

If you're an MSU student and would like to check out the Mustangs Pantry, it is located in the Clark Student Center Atrium in room 173.